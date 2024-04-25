PM Modi scheduled to campaign in Gujarat on May 1-2

Gandhinagar, April 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be in his home state Gujarat on May 1 and 2 to campaign for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

During his two-day visit, he will address six major election rallies across critical regions such as Kutch-Saurashtra, and north and central Gujarat, as per the BJP.

The Prime Minister will begin with a roadshow in Vadodara, followed by public gatherings in Banaskantha and Anand on May 1.

On May 2, he will address rallies in Surendranagar, Bharuch, and Sabarkantha. These events are anticipated to draw large crowds and are crucial in garnering support for the BJP in these areas.

In preparation for the PM's campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will engage in a series of public meetings across the state from April 25 to 27, beginning with Bardoli in south Gujarat.

Elections to all the 26 Lok Sabha seats of the state will be held on May 7, in the third phase.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor