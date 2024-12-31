PM Modi shares iconic moments spent during Odisha visit in 2024

Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared pictures of some of the heartwarming and iconic moments of the outgoing year 2024. PM Modi also shared the beautiful moments he spent during his visits to Odisha in 2024.

During his Odisha visit in September this year, PM Modi enjoyed ‘Khiri’, an Odia sweet delicacy, offered by one tribal family, a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), at Gadakana in Bhubaneswar.

The defining moment came when PM Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited Antaryami Nayak’s home during their tour to the village during the PM’s visit.

For Antaryami, a daily labourer, who once lived in a dilapidated mud house with his family, the thought of owning a solid brick home seemed like a distant dream.

Antaryami is one of those beneficiaries of the PMAY scheme in the quaint village of Gadakana Upara Sabar Sahi in Bhubaneswar, whose lives are being transformed.

Thanks to PMAY, Antaryami’s family now resides in a sturdy and comfortable pucca house.

Overwhelmed with joy and pride due to the visit of PM Modi and other dignitaries, Antaryami’s daughter, Sadhabi Nayak, prepared a bowl of kheer, a traditional dessert, for the dignitaries.

An emotional PM Modi later in his address also mentioned that the kheer brought back the memories of his late mother.

Remembering the cherished moments, Sadhabi said, "Meeting the Prime Minister and Chief Minister felt like a blessing. When they tasted the kheer I made, I felt so proud and grateful. It was a day our family will never forget.”

Similarly, Jhuna Dehuri, a small shopkeeper in the same village, expressed his gratitude for the multiple schemes that have uplifted his family. Apart from PMAY, the Subhadra Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana have brought tangible benefits, from access to a home to clean cooking fuel.

When Jhuna and his wife Minati Dehuri met the Prime Minister, Minati presented him with a framed photograph of Lord Jagannath, a gesture steeped in cultural reverence. “The Prime Minister asked us about our well-being and how these schemes had changed our lives. We felt deeply honoured that he took the time to listen to our stories,” Jhuna said.

Recalling his interaction with the Prime Minister, Kishor Nayak of Gadakana said, “Modi Sir stood in our yard and asked about our lives. We told him how the schemes have provided us with everything we needed to live with dignity. It was like talking to a well-wisher who truly cared about us.”

A Model Village in the Making

Gadakan Upara Sabar Sahi has emerged as a beacon of change, with 36 beneficiaries receiving assistance of Rs 2 lakh each under PMAY. State government officials have expressed their commitment to transforming the village into a model settlement, ensuring that the momentum of development continues.

The stories of Antaryami, Jhuna, and Kishor underscore the profound impact of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and other welfare schemes on the lives of ordinary citizens. More than just brick-and-mortar homes, these initiatives have given hope, security, and a sense of belonging to those who needed it the most.

As the sun sets on the village, the laughter of children playing in front of their new homes and the pride in their parents’ eyes stand testament to the transformative power of a policy that puts people first.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor