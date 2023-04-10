PM Modi shares more pictures of "amazing" visit to Bandipur, Mudumalai tiger reserves

New Delhi [India], April 10 : A day after he visited the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu and the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi posted some more pictures from what he described as an "amazing experience."

"Yes, here are some more pictures from yesterday. Was an amazing experience," PM wrote on his Twitter handle. The prime minister's visits to the wildlife sanctuaries commemorated 50th anniversary of "Project Tiger"

On Sunday PM Modi visited Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka and interacted with frontline field staff and Self-Help Groups involved in conservation activities.

The prime minister interacted with field directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise and launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) with the aim to curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade.

He also visited the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and interacted with mahouts and kavadis (assistant to the mahouts) of the elephant camp.

"Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India's wildlife, natural beauty and diversity," tweeted the Prime Minister after his visit to the park located on the Mysuru-Ooty highway.

The prime minster had inaugurated the 'Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger'.

Highlighting the growing tiger population in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's tradition and culture, as well as the biodiversity in the country, were among the major reasons for this achievement. PM Modi emphasised that the protection of wildlife is a universal issue."Project Tiger leads the way in the protection and conservation of big cats.

International Big Cat Alliance is our endeavour for the protection and conservation of big cats," he said.

In July 2019, Prime Minister Modi had called for an Alliance of Global Leaders to firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia. IBCA will focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor