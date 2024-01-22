PM Modi Showers Petals on Ram Mandir Construction Workers in Ayodhya, Watch Video

The long-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony concluded at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the construction workers who played a crucial role in the temple's construction. The ceremony took place on Monday in the holy city, the birthplace of Lord Ram.

During the ceremony, PM Modi showered flower petals on the dedicated workers, a heartfelt acknowledgment of their contribution to the construction of the monumental temple. Additionally, he sprinkled flowers on the idol of Jatayu at the Ram Temple premises and offered prayers to Lord Shiva in Ayodhya Dham.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi showers flower petals on the workers who were a part of the construction crew at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/gJp4KSnNp6 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Addressing the guests attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi emphasized that the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol marked not only a moment of triumph but also a demonstration of humility. He remarked, "This is a moment of celebration as well as a moment of reflection of Indian society's maturity. It is an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too." He added, "The history of the world is itself proof that many countries get entangled in their history, and such countries faced difficulties when they tried to solve their problems... but the way our country untied the knots of history is proof that our future is going to be more beautiful than our past."

PM Modi highlighted the significance of the temple's construction, initially feared to "set off a firestorm," as a symbol of peace, patience, harmony, and the integration of the country. He stated, "The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony, and coordination of Indian society." Ayodhya's temple, according to PM Modi, represents national consciousness in the form of Ram, and the construction is not generating conflict but energy. He expressed, "We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire but to energy."

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony witnessed the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol after hour-long rituals, with Prime Minister Modi leading the proceedings. Entering the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) on a red folded dupatta, he was joined by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inside the sanctorum. Devotees and guests resonated with chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' throughout the ceremony, marking a momentous and spiritually charged occasion.