PM Modi slams Congress for "injustice against Lata Mangeshkar's brother"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress for harassing Lata Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar, who was allegedly sacked from his services in the All India Radio (AIR).

"Lata Mangeshkar's family is from Goa. But what her family was subjected to should be told to the entire nation," said PM Modi in Rajya Sabha during his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint session of Parliament.

In his address, PM Modi said, "Lata Mangeshkar's younger brother, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar Ji, a proud son of Goa, was fired from All India Radio (AIR). What was his fault? He had only presented a patriotic poem by Veer Savarkar on AIR once."

Slamming the opposition party further, PM Modi added, "Hridaynath ji had said in an interview that once he met Savarkar and told him about presenting his poem. Savarkar ji had responded, do you want to go to jail by reciting my poem?' But Hridaynath ji recited it and within eight days he was sacked from his services in the AIR. This is what their (Congress') concept of freedom of expression was."

PM Modi had paid rich tributes to the celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar in his reply in the Lok Sabha on the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint session of Parliament.

"Her voice mesmerized and inspired the country for such a long time," PM Modi said, adding that it filled the country with emotions.

He said her contribution has strengthened the cultural heritage and unity of the country. "She sang in 36 languages and this in itself is an inspiring example for the country's unity," PM said during the Lok Sabha session on Monday.

The Bharat Ratna awardee who passed away at the age of 92, was cremated at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours. PM Modi came to pay his last respects.

( With inputs from ANI )

