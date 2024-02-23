PM Modi Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Nashedi' Remark, Calls It an Insult to Varanasi Youth, Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public gathering in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. PM Modi denounced Gandhi's remarks about seeing people lying on the road after drinking alcohol in Varanasi. He termed Gandhi's statement as an insult to the residents of Varanasi and expressed his disapproval of such language.

While addressing a rally in Varanasi, PM Modi said, "Congress' Yuvraj says that youth of Kashi & UP are 'nashedi'. What kind of language is this?. Now they are taking out their frustration on the youth of Uttar Pradesh. The youth of UP are busy in building a developed state."

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra said, "I went to Varanasi and I saw people lying on roads drunk. The youths of Uttar Pradesh are on a trip after consuming liquor by night. On the other hand, there is the Ram Mandir which is only visited by the likes of PM Modi, Ambani and Adani. You will see all our billionaires there but not a single person from a backward class or the Dalit community."

"Your place is only limited to roads for begging while they (Centre's alleged corporate cronies) keep minting money," Rahul added.

To boost industrial development in the area, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit at UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon. As part of his schedule today, PM Modi is expected to open an HPCL LPG bottling plant in Sewapuri, initiate various infrastructure projects at UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon, and unveil a common facility center for silk fabric printing for weavers. In support of Varanasi's renowned textile sector, Modi will lay the groundwork for a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi, enhancing the education and training infrastructure for the sector. Additionally, to strengthen health facilities in Varanasi, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for a new medical college. Another initiative includes laying the foundation stone for the National Centre of Ageing at Banaras Hindu University.