PM Modi speaks to Delhi L-G V K Saxena on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday as soon as he arrived in Delhi from abroad to find out how things were doing with the flood-like scenario in the nation's capital, according to sources.

In a tweet, Saxena said the prime minister directed that all possible work be done in the interest of Delhi's people with the Centre's help and cooperation. An official said, Immediately on his arrival in Delhi, PM spoke to LG of Delhi about the status of the flood-like situation in Delhi due to Yamuna river and the progress achieved in mitigation.

In his tweet in Hindi, the Lt Governor said that Prime Minister Modi called up just after reaching the country to take a detailed account of the flood situation in Delhi and had complete information of the efforts being made in this regard. He has directed to do all possible work in the interest of Delhi's people with the Centre's help and cooperation, Saxena said. Water inundated several parts of Delhi following massive rains as Yamuna flowed above the danger mark.