PM Modi targets RJD-Cong over 'family politics', says they are trying to steal Jan Nayak title

Patna, Oct 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his Bihar Assembly election campaign from Samastipur, the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur, on Friday, where he addressed a massive rally.

The Prime Minister invoked the legacy of Karpoori Thakur while launching a sharp attack on the RJD-Congress alliance, accusing them of prioritising their families over the people of Bihar.

“RJD and Congress are only concerned about the political future of their own families. That’s why they are setting new records in lying to the youth of Bihar. Where there is RJD, there can be no law and order. Under their rule, extortion, murder, ransom, and kidnapping flourished as industries,” PM Modi said.

Taking a direct swipe at RJD’s jungle raj era, the Prime Minister said, “The RJD’s jungle raj ruined several generations of Bihar. These are the people who are out on bail in scams worth thousands of crores. Their habit of stealing is such that now they are even trying to steal the title of ‘Jan Nayak’. The people of Bihar will never tolerate this insult to Karpoori Babu.”

The Prime Minister said the NDA government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was working to transform good governance into prosperity inspired by Karpoori Thakur’s ideals.

“There is no corner of Bihar where development work isn’t happening. Roads, electricity, water, internet, gas connections -- these are not just facilities but tools of empowerment,” he said.

Highlighting the NDA government’s focus on infrastructure and welfare, PM Modi said, “The BJP-NDA government has given three times more funds for Bihar’s development compared to the Congress era. A six-lane highway is being built from Samastipur to Purnea, new railway lines and Vande Bharat trains are being introduced, and new power plants are under construction.”

PM Modi also announced initiatives for the makhana (fox nut) farmers of Mithila, calling the creation of a Makhana Board the start of a new agricultural revolution.

“Through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, over Rs 28,000 crore has been directly deposited into the accounts of Bihar’s farmers,” he said.

Referring to women’s empowerment, the Prime Minister praised the Chief Minister’s Women Employment Scheme, under which Rs 10,000 has been transferred to 1.2 crore women in Bihar.

“After November 14, when the NDA government is formed again, more incentives will be provided to empower our sisters across Bihar,” PM Modi promised.

He thanked the crowd for turning out in huge numbers despite the festive season.

“You are celebrating the GST Savings Festival and preparing for Chhath Puja, yet you have gathered here in such large numbers. The atmosphere in Samastipur, the mood of Mithila, has confirmed it -- once again, NDA government!”

Before addressing the rally, the Prime Minister visited Karpoori Gram, where he paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur and interacted with his family members.

“It is his blessing that people like us, who come from backward and poor families, are standing on this platform today,” Modi said.

Recalling Thakur’s contribution to social justice, he added, “Karpoori Thakur was a precious gem of Mother India. Our government had the privilege of honouring him with the Bharat Ratna. Inspired by his vision, we have worked to uplift the poor, Dalits, Mahadalits, backward and extremely backward classes. Our government provided 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections and extended reservation for SCs and STs for another 10 years.”

With this rally, PM Modi formally sounded the poll bugle for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, setting the tone for the NDA’s campaign built around development, social justice, and stability.

