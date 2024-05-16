PM Modi targets TMC in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), May 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, mounted a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bhadohi -- the lone seat that TMC is contesting in Uttar Pradesh.

“TMC has come to UP on a trial basis. The Congress and Samajwadi Party have already conceded defeat and left Bhadohi. You know the kind of politics that TMC pursues -- it is the politics of appeasement. They insult the Ram temple, clamp a ban on celebrating Ram Navami, give protection to Bangladeshi infiltrators and kill Hindus. Women are targeted and BJP workers are being killed. TMC legislator says he will drown Hindus,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the SP government also gave special protocol to terrorists. The chief of a terror outfit SIMI was released, he added.

“One Bua left SP in Uttar Pradesh because she realised their true politics so they went and got a new Bua from Bengal. I have a question for Babua (read Akhilesh) -- why does your new Bua term people from UP and Bihar as outsiders?” he asked.

He further said that the one factor that brings Congress, SP and TMC together is appeasement politics.

“These people said Ram was an illusion. You know what condition Ayodhya and Kashi was in but now we have completely revamped these places. If these parties had their way, they would not have allowed the construction of Ram temple,” he said.

He said that development was taking place all around and would not stop.

“We are developing Vindhyavasini temple, UP had only seven airports but now has 17. This development will benefit the carpet industry of Bhadohi since it has been included in the ODOP list. During the SP regime, the idea was ‘one district, one mafia’,” he stated.

The Prime Minister said that when he prepares to go to bed, he recalls the work done during the day. “Your love overwhelms me and I feel this is God’s gift to me,” he said.

