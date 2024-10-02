PM Modi Thanks Neeraj Chopra's Mother for Handmade Churma, Says "It Reminded Me of My Own Mother"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Saroj Devi, mother of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, for handmade churma. In a heartfelt letter to Saroj Devi, Modi noted that the dish reminded him of his own mother. Neeraj had promised to bring his mother’s special choorma for Modi during a meeting with athletes ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024

PHOTO | PM Modi's letter to India's two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/QjnePhYWFM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2024

"Respected Saroj Devi ji, Greetings! I hope you are healthy, prosperous, and joyous. Yesterday, during the meal organized on the visit of the Prime Minister of Jamaica to the Bharat Mandapam, I had the opportunity to meet brother Neeraj. He shared his happiness amid discussions, and I was filled with joy when he gave me a pair of homemade churma prepared by you," Modi wrote.

"After tasting it today, I couldn’t stop myself from writing you this letter. Brother Neeraj often talks to me about it, but today, eating them, I got very emotional. Your unending affection and brother Neeraj’s heartfelt gesture through this gift reminded me of my own mother. A mother is the embodiment of power, tenderness, and dedication,” he continued.

Modi noted the timing of receiving the churma, which coincided with the eve of Navratri, a festival dedicated to worshipping the Goddess in her various forms. “In a way, this churma is like a divine blessing from a motherly figure before the start of the festival,” he added.

He further stated, “Just as the food made by you fills brother Neeraj with energy and helps him win medals for the country, this churma will provide me with the energy and strength to serve the nation for these nine days. On this auspicious occasion of Navratri, I express my gratitude and bow to the motherly strength of the entire nation. With your blessings, I will continue to work tirelessly to fulfill the resolutions for a prosperous and powerful India. Heartfelt thanks to you!”