PM Modi to address 5 rallies in K'taka on April 28 & 29

Bengaluru, April 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address five massive rallies on April 28 and 29 in the northern Karnataka region where polling will be held in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 7, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, BJP's Karnataka unit General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar said: "On April 28, PM Modi will address a public rally in Belagavi at 10 a.m. He will then reach Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and attend another programme at 12 noon.

"Prime Minister Modi will then reach Davanagere city on the same day at 2 p.m. and take up campaigning by addressing a massive rally. He will then arrive in Bellary at 4 p.m. and address a public meeting."

Sunil Kumar said that at every public meeting, "three-four BJP candidates from neighbouring Parliamentary seats will be present".

PM Modi will address a public meeting at Bagalkot on April 29 at 11 a.m. He will cover the campaigning for all 14 candidates during the tour, Sunil Kumar said.

He said that PM Modi will land in Belagavi at 7.30 p.m. on April 27 and stay at a hotel, Sunil Kumar said.

The first phase of polling in Karnataka for 14 seats in the southern Karnataka region will be held on April 26.

