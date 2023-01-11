PM Modi to address MP Global Investors Summit 2023, via video conferencing, today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit 2023', via video conferencing, at 11:10 am on Wednesday.

A post on PM Modi's official Twitter handle read, "At around 11:10am today, I will be sharing my remarks at the Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit 2023 via video conferencing. This Summit will showcase the diverse investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh."

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had urged NRIs, who arrived for the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas' convention in Indore, to participate in the Global Investors Summit.

Saying that the NRIs are the brand ambassadors of the state, he said, "Along with the Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan, there is also a Global Investors Summit being hosted by the state. You must participate it that event as well. You are the brand ambassadors of Madhya Pradesh. You must invest in Madhya Pradesh and inspire others."

The chief minister also hosted the NRIs and other guests for dinner on January 7. The 'Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas' was held from January 8 to 10 in Indore.

"Many guests have arrived from different countries. On behalf of the 8 crore people of Madhya Pradesh, I welcome you all," the chief minister had said earlier.

He also mentioned that an executive committee would be formed for NRIs of Madhya Pradesh, who are also the "Friends of Madhya Pradesh".

