PM Modi to address nation on 75th Independence Day from Red Fort

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address the nation from the historic Red Fort, which is under a hawk-eyed vigil.The Mughal-era fort has a multi-layered security cover with more than 10,000 security personnel deployed at the venue.

Around 7,000 invitees will arrive at the Red Fort and a five-kilometre area around the Red Fort has been marked as a "no kite flying zone'' till the tricolour is hoisted. Security cover has been beefed up across the national capital and forces are on high alert to thwart any untoward incident as police have intensified patrolling and deployed extra pickets at vital installations based on intelligence inputs received via central agencies.

From facial recognition system (FRS) cameras installed at the entry point of the Red Fort to multi-layered security cover and deployment of over 400 kite catchers and fliers on rooftops and other sensitive locations in the fort area to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms, the area has been completely secured, a senior police official said.