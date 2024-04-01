PM Modi to address rally in Rajasthan's Kotputli on Tuesday

Jaipur, April 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kotputli of Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday for his first poll rally in Rajasthan after the announcement of the general elections' schedule.

The Prime Minister will reach Jaipur at 2:30 p.m., from where he will leave for Kotputli by helicopter to address a public gathering.

Preparations are being finalized by the state BJP for Prime Minister Modi's rally. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday inspected the meeting venue and took stock of the preparations.

This will be the Prime Minister's fourth visit to the state in the year.

Earlier in January, he participated in the DG-IG conference held in Jaipur. In the same month, the Prime Minister held a road show in Jaipur with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In March, he came to Jaisalmer to participate in an Indian Army event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor