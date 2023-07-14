PM Modi to be guest of honour at Bastille Day parade in Paris

New Delhi, July 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to France, will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade in Paris on Friday.

Modi will also meet the Indian tri-service contingent, which is participating in the parade, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will attend a lunch hosted by President of French National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet.

Thereafter, he will meet various thought leaders.

Late in the evening, Modi will attend the ceremonial reception at the Elysee Palace, which will be followed by delegation level talks and a press statement.

This will be followed by the India-France CEO forum.

Finally, Modi will visit Louvre Museum where he will also attend a banquet dinner.

Later in the day night, Modi and Macron will view a fireworks display at the Eiffel Tower.

