PM Modi to be guest of honour at Bastille Day parade in Paris

By IANS | Published: July 14, 2023 12:07 PM 2023-07-14T12:07:23+5:30 2023-07-14T12:10:03+5:30

New Delhi, July 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to France, will be ...

PM Modi to be guest of honour at Bastille Day parade in Paris | PM Modi to be guest of honour at Bastille Day parade in Paris

PM Modi to be guest of honour at Bastille Day parade in Paris

Next

New Delhi, July 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to France, will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade in Paris on Friday.

Modi will also meet the Indian tri-service contingent, which is participating in the parade, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will attend a lunch hosted by President of French National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet.

Thereafter, he will meet various thought leaders.

Late in the evening, Modi will attend the ceremonial reception at the Elysee Palace, which will be followed by delegation level talks and a press statement.

This will be followed by the India-France CEO forum.

Finally, Modi will visit Louvre Museum where he will also attend a banquet dinner.

Later in the day night, Modi and Macron will view a fireworks display at the Eiffel Tower.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : French national assembly French national assembly Narendra Modi paris New Delhi Narendra Modi Ji Emmanuel Macron New Delhi Lok Sabha Narendra Modi Sir Paris Saint Germain Shri Narendra Modi Paris Climate Agreement Notre Dame De Paris