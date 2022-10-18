PM Modi to celebrate Diwali in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate the festival of light- Diwali in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (23 October). The security arrangements have been beefed up ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the holy city of Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi will celebrate Diwali, along with number of devotees at Ayodhya’s temple in a grand celebration event planned in the holy city.

Meanwhile, the state government stepped up all the measures to ensure that preparations to celebrate the sixth ‘Deepotsav’ in Ram ki Paidi ghats be completed on time. Ever since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, mega ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations are organised by the Yogi government. In 2021, Ayodhya created world record after over 9 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) were lit along the banks of river Saryu. Prior to this in 2020, 5.84 lakh diyas were lit to create a record. This year, a record 15 lakhs of lamps will be illuminated in the land of Lord Rama.