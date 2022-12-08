PM Modi to deliver special speech at 6pm after historic win at Gujarat Assembly Election

As the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday made history after recording its biggest-ever win in the Gujarat Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who headed the state for over twelve years, is all set to lead his party’s celebrations. BJP will celebrate its massive win at its Delhi headquarters at 6 pm today evening.

Meanwhile PM Modi is set to address his party after BJP's historic win at the Gujarat Assembly Election. Currently, the ruling party BJP is nearing a striking win for the 7th time, thus breaking the record of the Congress of 1985, of leading in over 150 seats. The Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 was fought between the BJP, the Congress and the AAP. Congress, which has been out of luck in the Assembly polls, is trying to get back on the wagon again. The poll outcome will determine if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gets a chance to establish itself as a pan-national party and a challenger to the BJP at the national level.