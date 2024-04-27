PM Modi To End Terrorism if He Continues To Be Prime Minister for Third Consecutive Term, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Saturday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third consecutive term, the eradication of terrorism and Naxalism from the nation would be prioritized, alongside the ambitious goal of propelling India to become the world's third largest economy.

During an election rally held in Porbandar, Gujarat, Home Minister Amit Shah voiced his remarks in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mansukh Mandaviya. Make Narendra Modi prime minister for the third time to finish terrorism and Naxalism from the country, Shah urged people at the rally, said Shah.

Shah said that when Article 370 was scrapped, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opposed the move, saying it would lead to a river of blood flowing in Kashmir. In the last five years, let alone the river of blood, nobody even dared to throw a stone there. PM Modi worked to finish terrorism and Naxalism from the country. When Manmohan Singh was the country's prime minister, anyone could enter the country from Pakistan and blow up bombs, the senior BJP leader said.

During his address, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that Prime Minister Modi's tenure has been dedicated to fortifying the nation's security and fostering prosperity. He contrasted the Congress party's governance, which left the economy languishing at the 11th position after a decade in power, with PM Modi's achievements, elevating India to the fifth position within the same timeframe. Shah expressed confidence that under Modi's leadership for a third term, India would ascend to the rank of the world's third largest economy.

