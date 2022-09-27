PM Modi to flag off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express on 30 September

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express between Gandhinagar and Mumbai at Gandhinagar station on 30 September at around 10:30 am, and will also travel on the train from Gandhinagar to Kalupur railway station.

It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH. There are reclining seats in all classes while the Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180 degree rotating seats. Every coach is equipped with 32" screens providing passenger information and infotainment.

Various phases of trials of the new rake of Vande Bharat Express were conducted in Kota Division. Phase I trial between Kota and Ghat ka Barana, Second Ghat Ka Barana and Kota, Third trial non-recording on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi, Fourth and Fifth trial on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi and Sixth trial on the down line between Kurlasi and Ramganj Mandi and Laban was done on the down line. Vande Bharat train is completely manufactured in India.It is a semi-high-speed train. Vande Bharat train is a self-propelled engine train, that is, it does not have a separate engine. It has automatic doors and air-conditioned chair car coaches and a revolving chair which can rotate up to 180 degrees.