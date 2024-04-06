PM Modi to hit the campaign trail in Saharanpur, Pushkar, Ghaziabad; Cong's 'mega' rallies in Jaipur, Hyderabad

New Delhi, April 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hit the Lok Sabha election campaign trail in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and Ghaziabad, and Rajasthan's Ajmer on Saturday.

PM Modi will reach Saharanpur at around 11:30 a.m. to address a public meeting, which will be also attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary, and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary.

After the Saharanpur meeting, the PM will take a special flight to Ajmer district. His plane will land at Kishangarh airport, from where he will leave for Pushkar in a helicopter.

At around 2:30 p.m., PM Modi will address a public meeting at Pushkar Mela Ground in support of the BJP candidate from the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat.

From there, PM Modi will return to Uttar Pradesh to hold a roadshow in Ghaziabad at around 5:15 p.m.

Major political events that will unfold across the country today:

* Congress will hold "mega rallies" in Jaipur and Hyderabad on Saturday. The Jaipur rally, which will primarily focus on the party's manifesto, will be addressed by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress leaders will also launch a copy of its Lok Sabha poll manifesto -- "Nyaya Patra" during the rally.

In Hyderabad, Rahul Gandhi will shed light on Congress' poll promises during a public meeting. The party has claimed that more than 10 lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting.

* The BJP will celebrate its 45th foundation day on Saturday. For this, the party has made special preparations across the country. It will hold special programmes at more than 10 lakh booths across the country.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Nagina in support of BJP candidate Om Kumar.

* BRS MLA Tellam Venkata Rao will join the Congress on Saturday.

* Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold roadshows in Pandhurna and Sausar on Saturday.

* Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will hold a public outreach programme in Alwar's Mundawar assembly constituency on Saturday in support of BJP candidate Bhupendra Yadav.

* BSP will start its Lok Sabha poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The responsibility for campaigning has been entrusted to BSP supremo Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand. He will hold a rally in Nagina on Saturday. Mayawati may also join him there.

