PM Modi to hold Council of Ministers meet on Dec 29
By ANI | Published: December 24, 2021 12:14 PM2021-12-24T12:14:34+5:302021-12-24T12:25:02+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a Council of Ministers meeting on December 29.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a Council of Ministers meeting on December 29.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app