PM Modi to inaugurate 4th Global RE-INVEST at Gandhinagar on Sep 16

New Delhi, Sep 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the fourth Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo (RE-INVEST 2024), being organised in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, from September 16 to 18.

Giving out details, Union Minister for Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi told scribes that the flagship event will be organised in Mahatma Mandir and the valedictory session of the conference and exposition will be chaired by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The RE-INVEST 2024 is fourth edition in the series, aiming to highlight India's significant achievement in the renewable energy sector including manufacturing and deployment. Australia, Denmark, Germany and Norway are the partner countries for the 4th RE-INVEST while Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the partner states for the event.

Outlining the contours of the three-day event, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said: "Various state governments will give their firm commitments in the form of Shapath-Patra specifying their plans/targets for Renewable Energy sector. All major banks, financial Institutions will also be giving Shapath Patra about their proposed loans/funding in Renewable Energy sector, apart from this the ShapathPatra will also be given by Developers, manufacturers, private equities investors, top vendors."

The RE-INVEST 2024 will be a two-and-a-half-day conference on renewable energy, innovative financing for the RE Sector, Green Hydrogen, future energy choices, capacity building and an exhibition of renewable-related manufacturers, developers, investors and innovators.

The event will comprise policymakers, industries, financial institutions etc., and German and Danish delegations are expected to be led by their respective ministers.

The Renewable Energy Minister further informed that the conference is expected to see participation of over 10,000 delegates and will comprise 44 sessions, including a Chief Ministerial Plenary, a CEO Roundtable and several state, country, and technical sessions.

A special session on Women as Leaders in Accelerating Energy Transition: Challenges and opportunities and on start-ups where 10 Solar X Challenge India winners will be pitching for investments, will be key attractions at the conference.

A multiple round multimedia quiz on all aspects of Renewable Energy will also be held. The preliminary round of the quiz was held in August 2024.

As India reinforces the importance of building a green, sustainable future for the next generation, there lies a Mission 500 GW target envisaging a substantial share of renewable energy in the country's electricity generation by 2030.

The first edition of RE-INVEST was organised in February 2015 in Delhi, the second in October 2018 in Delhi-NCR, and the third on a virtual platform in November 2020 due to Covid-19 constraints.

Each edition of RE-INVEST has seen a large number of participants, including international attendees. All previous editions were inaugurated by PM Modi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor