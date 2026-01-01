PM Modi to inaugurate exposition on Bhagwan Buddha in Delhi on Jan 3

New Delhi, Jan 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics related to Bhagwan Buddha at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in Delhi on January 3, an official said on Thursday.

The Exposition, titled “The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One”, will begin at 11 a.m.

The Exposition brings together, for the first time, the Piprahwa relics repatriated after more than a century with authentic relics and archaeological materials from Piprahwa that are preserved in the collections of the National Museum, New Delhi, and the Indian Museum, Kolkata.

Discovered in 1898, the Piprahwa relics hold a central place in the archaeological study of early Buddhism. These are among the earliest and most historically significant relic deposits directly connected to Bhagwan Buddham, said a statement.

Archaeological evidence associates the Piprahwa site with ancient Kapilavastu, widely identified as the place where Bhagwan Buddha spent his early life before renunciation.

The exposition highlights India’s deep and continuing civilizational link with the teachings of Bhagwan Buddha and reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to preserve India’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage, said an official in the Prime Minister's Office.

The recent repatriation of these relics has been achieved through sustained government effort, institutional cooperation and innovative public-private partnership.

The exhibition is organised thematically. At its centre is a reconstructed interpretive model inspired by the Sanchi stupa, which brings together authentic relics from national collections and the repatriated gems.

Other sections include Piprahwa Revisited, Vignettes of the Life of Buddha, Intangible in the Tangible: The Aesthetic Language of Buddhist Teachings, Expansion of Buddhist Art and Ideals Beyond Borders, and Repatriation of Cultural Artefacts: The Continuing Endeavour, said the statement.

To enhance public understanding, the exposition is supported by a comprehensive audio-visual component, including immersive films, digital reconstructions, interpretive projections, and multimedia presentations. These elements provide accessible insights into the life of Bhagwan Buddha, the discovery of the Piprahwa relics, their movement across regions, and the artistic traditions associated with them.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor