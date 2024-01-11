PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest sea bridge tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Friday where he will hold a series of events, including the inauguration of the 21.8-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), which will connect Sewri in South Mumbai to Chirle near Navi Mumbai.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour link (MTHL), now named as ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’ is the longest bridge and also the longest sea bridge constructed in India. The foundation stone of the bridge was also laid by the Prime Minister Modi in December, 2016.

The PMO said that 'Atal Setu' has been constructed at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore, is about 21.8 km long 6-lane bridge having about 16.5 km length over sea and about 5.5 km on the land.

It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and will also reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port, officials added.

The PM will also inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,700 crore in the public programme in Navi Mumbai.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive. The 9.2 km tunnel will be built at a cost of more than Rs 8,700 crore and will be a significant infrastructure development in Mumbai which will reduce travel time between Orange Gate and Marine Drive, officials added.

The Prime Minister will dedicate Phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the Nation. The project, developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,975 crore will provide drinking water supply to the Palghar and Thane district of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh population, officials added.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will dedicate about Rs 2,000 crore railway projects to the Nation. These include the dedication of ‘Phase 2 of Uran-Kharkopar railway line’ which will enhance connectivity to Navi Mumbai as suburban services running between Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar will now be extended to Uran.

Other rail projects that will be dedicated to the Nation include a new suburban station ‘Digha Gaon’ on the Thane-Vashi/Panvel Trans-harbour line and the new 6th Line between Khar Road & Goregaon railway station. The projects will benefit the thousands of daily commuters in Mumbai.

According to the PMO, the Prime Minister will inaugurate ‘Bharat Ratnam’ (Mega Common Facilitation Centre) for Gems and Jewellery sector at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone- Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ SEZ).

It is first of its kind in India with the best available machines in the world, including 3D Metal printing. This will house a training school for skilling of workforce for this sector, including specially-abled students. The Mega CFC will transform the export sector in Gems and Jewellery trade and will help the domestic manufacturing also.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the New Enterprises and Services Tower (NEST)- 01 at SEEPZ- SEZ. The NEST - 01 is primarily for Gem and Jewellery sector units which will be relocated from existing Standard Design Factory - I.

The PM will also inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival (NYF) in Nashik.

