PM Modi to inaugurate International Tourism Expo on May 18

New Delhi [India], May 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day International Tourism Exposition in Delhi on May 18, said Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday.

The Minister said during the three-day event, a host of cultural activities will be held. He further informed that International Musem Expo will be orgsed by the government between May 18-20. The representatives of around 1,200 private and government museums will take part in the exhibition.

The Expo will be held at Pragati Maidan in the national capital as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

