PM Modi to inaugurate Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit in Jaipur

New Delhi, Dec 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 on Monday at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Rajasthan.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 that is themed 'Replete, Responsible, Ready' is scheduled to begin at 10:30 A.M., and aims to highlight the state's immense potential as an investment and business hub.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, which will be held over three days from December 9 to 11, will also host the Rajasthan Global Business Expo.

The summit focusses on promoting Rajasthan as a progressive and sustainable destination for global investments.

It will bring together over 5,000 participants, including industry leaders, investors, and international dignitaries.

Attendees of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 include prominent names like Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal, Anand Mahindra, Sanjiv Puri, and Ajay S Shriram.

Diplomats and representatives from 32 countries, including Japan, Switzerland, Singapore, Denmark, and South Korea, will also participate in the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit with 17 nations designated as partner countries in the event.

Prime Minister Modi will deliver the keynote address during the inaugural session, following a welcome speech by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The event will feature 12 regional thematic sessions focussing on critical topics such as water security, sustainable mining, inclusive tourism, agri-business innovation, sustainable finance, and women-led startups.

Eight country-specific sessions will also be held to foster international cooperation and partnerships with Rajasthan.

As part of the summit, roundtable discussions and networking opportunities will enable industry leaders and policymakers to explore investment opportunities in the state.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit seeks to position the state as a top-tier destination for industrial growth and innovation so that it can be a contributor to the Union government's vision of a developed India and a contributor to the nation's growth story.

