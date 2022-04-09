PM Modi to launch 'PradhaPM Modi to launch 'Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya', personal gifts of Nehru to be showcasedanmantri Sanghralaya', personal gifts of Nehru to be showcased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 will inaugurate the "Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya (museum)", which acknowledges the contributions of all previous Prime Ministers of the country while a redeveloped Block I will also exhibit a number of gifts received by first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, which have not yet been part of Nehru museum.

The inauguration of the museum will coincide with the birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The government has said that the museum aims to sensitize the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all the former Prime Ministers.

The "Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya" is an endeavour by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to acknowledge the contributions of all his predecessors irrespective of ideology or tenure in office.

Sources told ANI, "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is an inclusive endeavour by PM Modi, which is aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our Prime Ministers."

The "Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya" is a seamless blend of the old and the new and includes the erstwhile Nehru Museum building, designated as Block I, which now has a completely updated, technologically advanced display on the life and contribution of India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru. A number of gifts received by him from all over the world but not exhibited so far have also been put on the display in the renovated Block I.

Starting from India's freedom struggle, and the making of the Constitution, the "Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya" goes on to tell the story of how Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country.

The guiding principle has been to recognize the contribution of all the Prime Ministers in a non-partisan manner, sources added.The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by its leaders.

The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No tree has been felled or transplanted. The total area of the building is 10,491 square meters.

The logo of the building represents the hands of the people of India holding the "Ashoka Chakra", symbolizing the nation and democracy.

"Information about the former Prime Ministers was collected through institutions such as Doordarshan, Film Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, Media Houses (Indian and foreign), Print Media, Foreign News Agencies, Toshakhana of MEA, etc. Families were also contacted for information about the former Prime Ministers," sources said.

They also stated that the information about the former PMs has been acquired on a perpetual license in most cases. Appropriate use of Archives (Collected Works and other literary works, important correspondences), some Personal items, Gifts & Memorabilia (Felicitations, Honours, Medals conferred, commemorative stamps, coins, etc.), speeches of PMs and anecdotal representation of ideologies and different aspects of the lives of Prime Ministers have been reflected in a thematic format.The "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya" has employed cutting edge technology-based interfaces to present information in an easy and interesting manner, especially for the youth.

Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multi-media, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, experiential installations have been leveraged to make the exhibition content highly interactive, sources added.

In a recent BJP Parliamentary party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his party MPs that it is important that each one of them visits the museum and also sensitize the youth about the contribution of each of the PMs.

( With inputs from ANI )

