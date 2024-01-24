PM Modi to launch seven projects in Goa on Feb 6

Panaji, Jan 24 Prime Minister Narendra is scheduled to visit the coastal state on February 6 to launch various projects.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister will attend the India Energy Week programme in South Goa besides launching various projects.

Sawant said that a total of seven projects will be launched by the Prime Minister.

“PM Modi will be inaugurating the new campus of National Institute of Technology at Cuncolim, Indian Institute of Watersports in Donapula, Navy College at Betim, Solid Waste Management Plant at Curchorem besides laying the foundation for a ropeway project at Reis Magos Fort, 100 MLD plant at Salaulim dam and 3D building at Patto Plaza in Panaji,” Sawant said.

The CM also said that ‘PM Beneficiaries’ will be felicitated during the programme which will take place in Margao, South Goa. The inaugurations will be done virtually.

