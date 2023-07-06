PM Modi to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 6,400 cr in Chhattisgarh tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Chhattisgarh on Friday and will lay the foundation stone for three National Highway projects for the Chhattisgarh Section of the 6-lane Greenfield Raipur - Visakhapatnam corridor.

A key component in the development of these National Highway projects is a 6-Lane tunnel of 2.8 km in length with 27 animal passes and 17 monkey canopies provided for unrestricted wildlife movement in the Udanti Wildlife Sanctuary area.

"We are committed to work for the progress of Chhattisgarh. In this series, Raipur will get the privilege of inauguration and foundation stone laying of highway projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore tomorrow. Apart from boosting connectivity, the state's economic development and tourism sector will also get a new boost," PM Modi tweeted.

Under PM Modi, the development of such dedicated infrastructure for the safe passage of wildlife and their habitation, along with the development of National Highways/Expressways is a frequent feature of highway development in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a tour of four states including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan from July 7 to 8, during which he will lay the foundation, and dedicate multiple projects worth Rs 50,000 crores, a press release from the Prime Minister's office said.

