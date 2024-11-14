PM Modi to Receive Dominica's Highest National Honour at India-Caricom Summit in Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be awarded Dominica's highest national honor, the Dominica Award of Honour, at the India-Caricom Summit in Guyana. The award recognizes his significant contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and his commitment to enhancing the bilateral partnership between India and Dominica.

In February 2021, Prime Minister Modi provided Dominica with 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a generous donation that allowed the country to assist its Caribbean neighbors. The award also acknowledges India's ongoing support to Dominica in sectors like healthcare, education, and information technology under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Additionally, it recognizes his efforts in promoting climate resilience initiatives and advancing sustainable development on the global stage.

