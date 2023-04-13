PM Modi to unveil projects of about Rs 14,300 crore in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 13 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on Friday to lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation projects worth around Rs 14,300 crore.

At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will reach AIIMS Guwahati and inspect its newly built campus. At a public function subsequently, he will dedicate AIIMS Guwahati and three other Medical colleges to the nation.

He will also lay the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) and launch 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries.

At around 2:15 pm, Prime Minister will attend the programme marking the platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Guwahati High Court at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

At 5 pm, Prime Minister will reach Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati to preside over a public function, where he will witness a colourful Bihu programme performed by more than 10,000 Bihu dancers. During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the Nation various development projects including commissioning of a 500 TPD Menthol Plant in Namrup; laying of foundation stone of bridge on Brahmaputra River connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi; foundation stone laying for beautification of Rang Ghar, Sivasagar; and dedication to five railway projects to the nation.

Rongali Bihu will be celebrated in Assam on Friday. Observed in the first week of the month Bohag (mid-April) every year, Rongali or Bohag Bihu heralds the Assamese New Year and is widely celebrated among the community. The Assamese celebrate Bihu thrice a year, which signifies the distinct cycles of farming - Bhogali or Magh Bihu in January, Bohag or Rongali Bihu in April, and Kongali Bihu in October.

