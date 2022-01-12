PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday via video conferencing.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), MBBS seats have been increased by 79.60 per cent (from 51,348 seats to 92,222 seats) and the number of PG seats increased by 80.70 per cent (from 31,185 seats to 56,374 seats) during the last seven years.

So, the total medical seats before 2014 were around 82,500. And in the last seven years, a jump of around 80 per cent or 66,000 seats has taken place.

The total number of medical colleges (both government and private) has increased from 387 to 596, a jump of around 54 per cent, the PMO informed.

( With inputs from ANI )

