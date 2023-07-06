PM Modi to visit 4 States on July 7-8, launch infrastructure projects worth Rs 50,000 cr

New Delhi [India], July 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a tour of four states including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan from July 7 to 8, during which he will lay the foundation, and dedicate multiple projects worth Rs 50,000 crores, a press release from the Prime Minister's office said.

"PM Modi will visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on July 7; Telangana and Rajasthan on July 8," the release further said.

Except for Uttar Pradesh, all the states are going to polls later this year.

In Chhattisgarh, PM will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 7500 crores in Raipur and lay the foundation stone for five National Highway projects in Chhattisgarh.

From Raiur, he will travel to Gorakhpur, where he will participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press.

The PM will flag off two Vande Bharat trains connecting Gorakhpur - Lucknow and Jodhpur - Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) and lay the foundation stone of the Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment.

The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,100 crore in his home constituency, Varanasi, and will inaugurate the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction- Son Nagar railway line of Dedicated Freight Corridor, the release said.

The PM will also dedicate a four-lane widening of the Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56 making travel from Varanasi to Lucknow easier and faster and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats and distribute loans of PMSVANidhi, keys of PMAY Rural houses and Ayushman cards to the beneficiaries in UP.

On July 8, he will visit Warangal in Telangana where he will lay the foundation stone for several road and rail infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crores.

From Warangal, he will travel to Bikaner in Rajasthan, to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore.

The statement further added that PM will dedicate to the nation a six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar - Jamnagar Economic Corridor and phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor.

The statement further added that the PM will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner Railway station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor