PM Modi to visit Assam on April 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit the North-East state of Assam on April 28.

Apart from PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also likely to visit Assam on April 23. Moreover, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will embark on a month-long visit from May 11 across the state to mark the one-year anniversary of his government.

"From May 11 to June 11, he will travel to all the 32 districts in the state where he will participate in myriad programmes," as per the sources.

Apart from holding public interactions and public meetings, the Assam CM is scheduled to inaugurate and dedicate various projects to the people of the state.

Notably, BJP broke the Congress record of being the only party to form successive governments in Assam by winning the 2021 Assembly poll.

Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the BJP government on May 10.

