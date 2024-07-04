PM Modi to visit Russia and Austria starting July 8

New Delhi, July 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Russia and Austria on July 8-10, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Moscow on July 8 at the invitation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

"The leaders will review the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA stated.

He will thereafter travel to Austria on July 9 which will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 41 years.

PM Modi will call on Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen and also hold talks with Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer. The two leaders will also address business leaders from India and Austria.

The MEA detailed that Prime Minister Modi will interact with members of the Indian community in Moscow as well as in Vienna.

