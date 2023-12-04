PM Modi to witness Navy Day-2023 in Maha's Sindhudurg, unveil Chhatrapati statue

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra), Dec 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Sindhudurg this afternoon to participate in the ‘Navy Day-2023’ celebrations being held off the picturesque Tarkarli Beach, officials said here on Monday.

The Prime Minister is expected to land at the Chipi Airport here around 3.45 p.m. and then proceed to the Rajkot Fort where he will inaugurate an equestrian statue of the legendary Maratha warrior-king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Then he will proceed to the Sindhudurg Fort and pay respects at the sole temple of Chhatrapati there before moving to Tarkarli Beach.

He will attend the display of the Indian Navy’s muscles and readiness as part of the ‘Navy Day-2023’ celebrations, including live demonstration by naval ships, aircraft, submarines with the men and women in dazzling whites.

The Maharashtra and Sindhudurg Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the PM's visit here with major markets in Tarkarli, Malvan and surroundings remaining closed for the day.

Traffic restrictions have been implemented on the route from Chipi Airport to Tarkarli Beach and other places which have been given a facelift and other necessary amenities created.

Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Deputy CMs and other ministers, local elected representatives, top brass of Indian Navy and other dignitaries will be present for the events.

