PM Modi turns 74; Prez Murmu, Union Ministers, CMs extend birthday greetings

New Delhi, Sep 17 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 74 on Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers extended their best wishes to him.

President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in greeting PM Modi on his birthday. She wrote on X in Hindi (translated), "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji on his birthday. On the strength of your personality and work, you have provided extraordinary leadership and increased the prosperity and prestige of the country. I wish that your innovative efforts with the spirit of nation first pave the way to make India a developed nation. I pray to God that you live long and always remain healthy and happy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote in Hindi on X (translated), "Modi ji has linked everything from heritage to science with the vision of 'New India'. With his strong will and determination for public welfare, he has made many seemingly impossible tasks possible and has set new records for poor welfare."

"In the form of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the country has got such a decisive leader, who has worked to bring about a change in the lives of the deprived by bringing them into the mainstream, starting from the security of the country to the lives of the marginalised. Along with increasing the self-esteem of the countrymen, the global outlook towards India has also changed under his leadership. Modi ji, who has increased the prestige of the country from the depths of the sea to the heights of space, is an inspiration for peace, compassion and empathy all over the world."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished the PM on his birthday, saying, "Respected Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji, I wish you a very happy birthday... May you remain healthy and long-lived and under your leadership, fear, hunger, terror and corruption be completely eradicated from the country and our India regain the position of a world leader, these are my best wishes."

PM Modi will be in Odisha during the day to attend a series of events.

The state Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi wished PM Modi on his birthday. The CM said, "I Join the people of Odisha in extending my warm greetings to you on the occasion of your birthday. Under your unparalleled leadership, the Nation is moving on a high growth trajectory towards a Viksit Bharat. I wish you a long and healthy life in the service of the Nation. The sisters of Odisha are eagerly awaiting your visit for the launching of "SUBHADRA", a flagship scheme of the State Government for economic empowerment of women."

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami while extending birthday greetings to PM Modi. posted on social media, "...On behalf of 1.25 crore residents of the state, I pray to the Lord Mahadev for your healthy, prosperous and successful life. I pray to the Lord that under your leadership, the nation continues to establish new dimensions on the path of development."

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the birthday of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, who has glorified Maa Bharti on the global stage, who has given concrete shape to the dream of Antyodaya and poor welfare through revolutionary decisions and public welfare policies, who is our guide, source of inspiration for millions of workers, and an ardent devotee of Baba Kedarnath. The work you are doing for the empowerment of the country's mother power, military power, youth power and farmer brothers is today strengthening the resolve of a developed India."

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on X, "Warm birthday wishes to the visionary leader & great son of Maa Bharati, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji."

He further said, "Your vision for a stronger, prosperous India resonates in every heart. May your dynamic leadership & unwavering dedication continue to transform India and inspire generations!"

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi. "My birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wish him good health and long life," CM Shinde said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is moving towards becoming an economic superpower, I wish him the strength to fulfil his resolve of a developed India by 2047. Maharashtra is also making every possible effort to fulfil Prime Minister Modi's resolve of making the country a 5 trillion economy. I want to say that the 21st century is India's century because the captain of the country is Prime Minister Modi. I wish him a very happy birthday," CM Shinde added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor