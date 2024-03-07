PM Modi Unveils 53 Projects Worth Rs 6,400 Crores at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium (Watch)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated 53 projects valued at Rs 6,400 crores to the nation at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium. PM Modi made his inaugural visit to the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

PM Modi is scheduled to lay a wreath at the war memorial inside the headquarters of the Army’s 25 Corps in the Badami Bagh Cantonment area of Srinagar.

In the afternoon, the PM will reach the Bakshi Stadium which is nearly 7 kms from the cantonment area, by road. Since separatist violence started in Jammu and Kashmir in the early 1990s, he is the first PM of the country to take the road route to reach the venue of the public address.