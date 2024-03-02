PM Modi Unveils Development Projects Worth Rs 21,400 Crore in Bihar’s Aurangabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a series of development projects valued at Rs 21,400 crore during his visit to Bihar's Aurangabad district on Saturday. The unveiling took place at an official function held in Ratanwa village, with prominent attendees including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Deputy CMs Samat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with several Union ministers.

#WATCH | Aurangabad | PM Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 21,400 crore in Bihar pic.twitter.com/RSvsGoEKMK — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

This marks Modi's first visit to Bihar since the BJP-led NDA coalition regained power in the state after CM Nitish Kumar's departure from the Mahagathbandhan alliance. Addressing the gathering, Kumar affirmed his allegiance to the NDA.

Among the unveiled projects are national highway developments worth over Rs 18,000 crore and the foundation stone laying for a six-lane bridge over the Ganga. Additionally, three railway projects, including the doubling of the Pataliputra-Pahleja line and a new 26-km-long line between Bandhua and Paimar, were dedicated to the nation.

Furthermore, Modi inaugurated 12 projects valued at over Rs 2,190 crore under the Namami Gange scheme, including sewerage treatment plants in Patna, Sonepur, Naugachia, and Chapra. Additionally, he initiated the construction of the Unity Mall in Patna, aimed at bolstering the 'One District, One Product' initiative, with an estimated cost exceeding Rs 200 crore.