PM Modi unveils Rs 6300 crore projects in Karnataka, accuses Congress leadership of insulting its leaders from state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Karnataka and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Shivamogga and Belagavi. He also hit out at the Nehru-Gandhi family and alleged that some senior Congress leaders from Karnataka were disrespected.

He unveiled development projects worth more than Rs 2,700 crore in Belagavi and over Rs 3,600 crore at Shivamogga. He also inaugurated Shivamogga Airport.

In Belagavi, he released the 13th installment amounting to about Rs. 16,000 crores under PM-KISAN.

The Prime Minister hit out at the Nehru-Gandhi family and said "history is proof of how leaders like S Nijalingappa and Virendra Patilji were insulted".

Speaking about his adoration and respect for Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from Karnataka, the Prime Minister expressed sadness at how the most senior member was not "even considered worthy of being given an umbrella" in the sun at the Congress event in Chhattisgarh.

"Khargeji is the Congress President, but the entire world knows who holds the remote control by the way he is treated", the Prime Minister said.

He pointed out that many political parties in the country are plagued by 'parivarvaad' (nepotism) and stressed the need to free the country from its clutches. He also warned the people of Karnataka to stay alert from parties like Congress.

The Prime Minister dedicated the redeveloped Belagavi Railway Station building to the nation. He also laid the foundation stone of six multi-village scheme projects under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the incomparable love and blessings of the people of Belagavi inspire the government to work for the welfare of the people and become a source of strength. "Coming to Belgavi is no less than a pilgrimage", the Prime Minister said as he highlighted that it is the land of Queen Chennamma of Chittoor and revolutionary Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna who are remembered even today for raising their voice against the colonial rule.

Drawing an analogy to the startup culture of Karnataka, the Prime Minister said that Belagavi was home to startups hundred years ago and gave the example of Baburao Pusalkar who established a unit which turned Belagavi into a base for various industries. The Prime Minister emphasized that the double-engine government wants to further strengthen this role of Belagavi in the present decade.

Through Belagavi, the Prime Minister said that every farmer in the nation has received a special gift where another tranche of funds from PM-KISAN was released.

"Just by the click of a button, Rs 16,000 crore have been transferred to the bank accounts of crores of farmers in the country", the Prime Minister remarked.

He said that such a huge amount transferred without the involvement of a middleman has also drawn the attention of people from across the world. Drawing comparisons to the Congress regime, the Prime Minister recalled that the then Prime Minister said that only 15 paise reaches the poor when 1 rupee is transferred.

"But this is Modi ki Sarkar. Every penny belongs to you and it is for you." The Prime Minister also wished a very prosperous Holi to all the farmers said that they have received a special gift before Holi.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the agricultural budget of the country which was Rs 25,000 crore before 2014 has now been increased to Rs 1,25,000 crore, which is a five-time increase.

He said it is proof of the BJP government's commitment to supporting the farmers of the country.

The Prime Minister emphasized the use of technology, which is directly benefiting the farmers and gave the example of Jan Dhan bank accounts, mobile connections and aadhar. He underlined that the government is connecting farmers to Kisan Credit Cards with the objective that the farmers can avail of the support of banks at any required step.

The Prime Minister spoke at length about the needs of sugarcane farmers as Karnataka is a major sugarcane state. He mentioned this year's Budget provision providing rebate on tax on cooperative sugarcane payment of the amount payable before 2016-17 which will give relief to the sugar cooperative to the tune of 10 thousand crores. Speaking about the government's push for ethanol blending, the Prime Minister informed that the production of ethanol is helping in increasing the income of sugarcane farmers. He informed that ethanol blending in petrol has increased from 1.5 percent to 10 percent in the last 9 years and the government is already targeting 20 percent ethanol blending in petrol.

The Prime Minister remarked that agriculture, industry, tourism and education are strengthened only with better connectivity.

He informed that in the five years prior to 2014, the total budget of the Railways in Karnataka was Rs 4,000 crore whereas this year, Rs 7,500 crore have been allocated for the railways in Karnataka.

He noted that work is underway in Karnataka on railway projects worth about Rs 45,000 crore.

He also referred to the newly inaugurated modern railway station in Belagavi and said that it is not just the facilities that get a boost but the faith in the railways is also increasing.

"The double-engine government is a guarantee for fast-paced development. True development takes place when work is carried out with true intentions. To speed up the development of Karnataka and the country, we have to move ahead with Sabka Prayas", the Prime Minister said.

In Shivamogga, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for two railway projects which include Shivamogga - Shikaripura - Ranebennur new Railway line and Koteganguru Railway coaching depot.

He laid the foundation stone for multiple road development projects to be developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 215 crore. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multi-village schemes worth more than Rs 950 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He also inaugurated 44 Smart City Projects worth more than Rs 895 Crores in Shivamogga city.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister bowed his head to the land of national poet Kuvempu whose sense of dedication towards Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat has been kept alive.

Referring to the newly-inaugurated airport in Shivamogga, the Prime Minister said that the needs of the citizens have been fulfilled today after a long time.

Remarking on the splendid beauty and construction of the airport, the Prime Minister highlighted the amalgamation of the traditions and technology of Karnataka. He remarked that it is not just an airport but a campaign where the dreams of the younger generations can take off.

The Prime Minister extended wishes to former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on his birthday and recalled his contribution to public life.

He said his recent speech in the Assembly is an inspiration for everyone in public life. The Prime Minister's request to honour Yeddyurappa by raising the flashlights of the mobiles evoked a massive response among the crowd and people expressed their love for the senior leader.

The Prime Minister said the airport in Shivamogga is being inaugurated at a time when the enthusiasm for air travel is at an all-time high in India. He informed that Air India recently inked a huge deal for the purchase of passenger aircraft.

He pointed out that before 2014 during the Congress regime, Air India was generally discussed in a negative light and its identity had always been associated with scams where it was deemed a loss-making business model.

He noted the expanding aviation market of India and informed that the country will require thousands of aircraft in the near future. Even though we are importing these aircraft today, the Prime Minister emphasized that the day is not far when the citizens of India will fly in Made in India passenger aeroplanes.

The Prime Minister elaborated upon the policies of the government that have led to an unprecedented expansion of the aviation sector.

He informed that unlike the approach of previous governments, the BJP-led government pushed for airports in smaller cities.

He informed that till 2014 the country had 74 airports in the first seven decades of independence whereas in the last nine years, 74 more airports have been added, connecting many smaller cities.

"The new airport is going to open doors of development for Shivamogga, the land of nature, culture and agriculture", the Prime Minister said.

He informed that Shivamogga is a gateway to the Malenadu region which is famous for the Western Ghats and home to greenery, wildlife sanctuaries, rivers, the famous Jog Falls and Elephant Camp, lion Safari in Simha Dham and the mountain ranges of Agumbe. Recalling the adage, the Prime Minister said that life remains incomplete for those who have not taken a dip in the Ganges and drank the water of the Tungabhadra river.

Talking about the cultural richness of Shivamogga, the Prime Minister mentioned Rashtrakavi Kuvempu and the world's only living Sanskrit village Mattur and many centers of faith in Shivamogga. He also mentioned the freedom struggle of Issuru village.

The Prime Minister called the Jal Jeevan Mission in the region a big campaign to provide ease of living to women of Shivamogga.

"The double-engine government belongs to the villages, the poor, our mothers and sisters", the Prime Minister said. Giving examples of toilets, gas connections and tapped water supply, the Prime Minister said that the government is trying to tackle all the problems related to the mothers and sisters. He reiterated that the double-engine government strives to make piped water available in every household with all honesty.

"The people of Karnataka know very well that this is the Amrit Kaal of India, the time to make a developed India," he said.

He underlined that this is the first time in the history of India's independence that such an opportunity has come knocking and India's voice is being heard on the global stage.

He noted that investors from all over the world want to invest in India and it benefits Karnataka and its youth here.

He said the campaign for the development of Karnataka will pick up more pace. "We have to walk together. We have to move forward together", the Prime Minister concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

