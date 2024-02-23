PM Modi unveils statue of Sant Ravidas, says his govt following the seer's ideology

Varanasi, Feb 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the statue of Sant Ravidas in Varanasi and offered floral tribute on the occasion of his 647th birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime minister said that Sant Ravidas belonged to all and all belonged to him.

"Sant Ravidas rose above caste and worked on oneness of society. My government is carrying forward his ideology and our mantra is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas'. Our policies are designed for all, irrespective of caste and creed. Our aim is to bring the weakest and the poorest into the mainstream of society," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that his government's schemes like free toilets, free ration, free medical treatment, 'Har Ghar Nal', free gas cylinders are designed to benefit the poor, especially women, without considering their caste and community.

Lashing out at the opposition, he said, "The opposition opposes our schemes because they care only for their own families and do not allow anyone from weaker sections to move ahead. When we named an Adivasi as Presidential candidate, you know which parties had opposed the decision. Sant Ravidas wanted to free the society from divisiveness."

Earlier, the Prime Minister performed a 'pooja' and had 'darshan' at the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali.

He was accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi is the first Prime Minister to have visited the Sant Guru Ravidas Janamasthali temple thrice.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for Sant Ravidas Museum and beautification of the park, worth about Rs 62 crore.

The museum will have five big galleries and will provide information on the birth and spiritual life of Sant Ravidas through digital pictures and movies.

