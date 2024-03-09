PM Modi Visit to Kaziranga National Park, Takes Elephant and Jeep Safari (See Photos)

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam's Kaziranga National Park, taking an elephant and a Jeep safari. A video of PM Modi on a safari went viral on social media. As per the Assam Chief Minister's Office. He is the first Prime Minister to visit the UNESCO World Heritage site since 1957.

Modi initially took the elephant safari, followed by a jeep safari in the Mihimukh area within the National Park's Central Kohora range. Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officers accompanied PM during his visit.

After his visit Pm Modi Tweeted about his experience, He said, ""This morning I was at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Nestled amidst lush greenery, this UNESCO World Heritage site is blessed with diverse flora and fauna including the majestic one-horned rhinoceros...I would urge you all to visit Kaziranga National Park and experience the unparalleled beauty of its landscapes and the warmth of the people of Assam. It's a place where every visit enriches the soul and connects you deeply with the heart of Assam."

PM Modi's Assam Schedule

Modi will be in Assam for two days to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs. 18,000 crore. The projects are a joint effort of the Assam and Central governments. Upon arrival at Tezpur airport, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed him.

Sarma expressed excitement on X, stating, "#ModiParivarAssam is thrilled to welcome PM Shri Narendra Modi to the land of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev." Modi then flew to Golaghat district, home to Kaziranga, where he stayed overnight at the UNESCO World Heritage site. Chief Minister shared on X, "#ModiParivarAssam shows great enthusiasm in welcoming their family member to the World Heritage Site."