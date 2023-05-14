PM Modi visits 'Jana Shakti Art Exhibition' at National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Jana Shakti, an exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Delhi.

This exhibition contains works by India's top artists on themes covered in Mann Ki Baat such as Swachhata, water conservation, agriculture, space, India's northeast, Nari Shakti and Yoga, and Ayurveda.

"Visited Jana Shakti at @ngma_delhi . This is an exhibition of wonderful works of art based on some of the themes in the #MannKiBaat episodes. I compliment all the artists who have enriched the exhibition with their creativity," PM Modi tweeted.

The artists who have contributed to Jana Shakti include top names like Manu and Madhavi Parekh, Atul Dodiya, Paresh Maity, Iranna GR, Jagannath Panda and more.

Earlier on April 30, PM Modi's Mann ki Baat turned 100 and saw wide public engagement with more than 11 lakh people posting photos while listening to Mann Ki Baat in India and abroad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor