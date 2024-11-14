PM Modi Would Have Pursued Different Policies If He Had Read Constitution, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that he would have pursued different policies if he had studied the Constitution of India. Speaking at a rally ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections and the Nanded Lok Sabha byelection, Gandhi said that the Constitution does not support discrimination between the rich and the poor.

"Modi has waived loans of Rs 16 lakh crore of 25 rich people, but not the loans of the poor and farmers,'' he claimed, adding that this is not what the Constitution teaches you.

Watch:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the Constitution which I show in public meetings is empty. The Constitution is empty for Narendra Modi ji, because he has never read it. They say that Rahul Gandhi shows the red coloured Constitution.

Rahul Gandhi also highlighted the ongoing unrest in Manipur, claiming that never before in India's history has a state "been burning for more than a year without the prime minister visiting it." Holding up a red-cover copy of the Constitution, he stated, "Modi ji says this book is blank. Is it blank? He has not understood the Constitution of India—it embodies the country's voice, history, and soul. If he had read it, he wouldn’t act as he does." Gandhi further alleged that the BJP is "discreetly" attempting to undermine the Constitution, though it wouldn’t admit this openly for fear of nationwide backlash.

The country was witnessing a fight between "hatred, anger and arrogance" on one side and "love and brotherhood" on the other, said the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

