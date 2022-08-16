PM Modi's 76th Independence Day videos from Red Fort top YouTube's trending page

In a reflection of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the 76th Independence Day, videos related to the event are top trending on the social media platform YouTube.

The videos of the Prime Minister hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort and his inspecting the Guard of Honour on the 76th Independence Day, reached the top trending positions on YouTube on Tuesday.

The video of PM Modi inspecting the Guard of Honour at Red Fort topped the trending list with 20 million views while the other video of his hoisting the Tricolour garnered over 4.4 million views till Tuesday evening. Normally only film and music videos are top trending on YouTube and a large number of views show the popularity of this year's Independence Day address.

The video of PM Modi's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort was also among the top six in the trending list. The video of his remarks where he expressed his anguish over "perversion in day-to-day speaking behaviour" has also been trending on social networking platforms.

During the speech, Prime Minister made a strong pitch for women's empowerment. He expressed his agony and pain over the "perversion in day-to-day speaking behaviour" of people and said words insulting to women are casually used.

He called upon people to take a pledge to get rid of any behaviour that "humiliates and demeans women in our daily life".

He framed the world's growing hopes from India in terms of its tri-shakti and said "women's pride is going to be a huge asset in fulfilling the dreams of the nation".

"From the ramparts of Red Fort, I also want to share one of my enduring pains. I cannot hold myself from expressing my pain. I am mindful that it may not befit the podium of the Red Fort but I will still express my deepest feelings of agony to my countrymen. If I do not open up in front of the countrymen, then where will I say it after all?" the Prime Minister said.

"What I wish to share is that it hurts me to say that we have witnessed a perversion in our day-to-day speaking, behaviour. We have been casually using expletives and cuss words which are abusive and against our women. Can we not pledge to get rid of every behaviour, and culture that humiliates and demeans women in our daily life? Women's pride is going to be a huge asset in fulfilling the dreams of the nation. I see this power and therefore I am insistent on it," he added.

PM Modi said the country's 'Nari shakti' is coming forward with new strength and a new belief in every walk of life, whether it is the playground or the battlefield.

"I can see the manifold contribution of 'Nari shakti', my mothers, sisters and daughters, in the next 25 years compared to the contribution in the 75 years of India's journey. The more we pay attention to this aspect, the more opportunities and facilities we provide to our daughters, they will return to us much more than that. They will take the country to a new height."

At the beginning of his speech, the Prime Minister lauded the women's freedom fighters. He said, "This nation is grateful to those brave women, be it Rani Lakshmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Durga Bhabhi, Rani Gaidinliu, Rani Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Velu Nachiyar, who showed the mettle of women power of India."

PM Modi called upon citizens to take a resolve to make India a developed country in the next 25 years and called for efforts to rid the country of corruption, nepotism and family bias.

( With inputs from ANI )

