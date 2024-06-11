PM Modi's Cabinet 3.0: Understanding Difference Between Cabinet Ministers & Ministers of State, Their Salaries & Perks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a third consecutive term on Sunday evening, having previously taken the oath of office on May 26, 2014, and May 30, 2019. Alongside him, around 72 Union Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State were also sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu.

Union Cabinet vs. Council of Ministers

The terms "Union Cabinet" and "Council of Ministers" are often used interchangeably, causing confusion. The Council of Ministers is a larger body that includes all ranks of ministers, while the Union Cabinet is a smaller group of senior-most ministers responsible for key policy decisions. Both entities are headed by the Prime Minister and are integral to the executive branch of the government.

However, many people might wonder about the differences between a Cabinet Minister, a Minister of State with independent charge, and a Minister of State.

Roles and Differences

Cabinet Ministers

A Cabinet Minister is a senior member of the executive branch, appointed to head a specific ministry. They are part of the Union Cabinet, a smaller, more selective group within the Council of Ministers, responsible for major policy decisions. Cabinet Ministers report directly to the Prime Minister and play an active role in the legislative process, including presenting bills, answering questions, and participating in parliamentary debates.

Minister of State (Independent Charge)

A Minister of State (Independent Charge) is a junior minister who manages a ministry independently, without the oversight of a Cabinet Minister. They report directly to the Prime Minister and have full authority over their ministry. While they have more autonomy than a typical Minister of State, they do not have the same permanent status as Cabinet Ministers in Cabinet meetings, although they may attend when issues related to their ministry are discussed.

Minister of State (MoS)

A Minister of State assists a Cabinet Minister in managing a specific portfolio. They hold a lower rank compared to Cabinet Ministers and report to the Cabinet Minister rather than the Prime Minister. MoSs support the Cabinet Minister in overseeing various functions of the ministry and may attend Cabinet meetings when invited, but they do not possess the same level of authority.

Salary and Perks for Cabinet Ministers

Cabinet Ministers receive a basic monthly salary of ₹1,00,000. Additional allowances and perks include:

Constituency Allowance: ₹70,000 per month

Office Expenses: ₹60,000 per month

Sumptuary Allowance: ₹2,000 per month

Daily Allowance: ₹2,000 per day during Parliament sessions or official meetings

Perquisites and Benefits:

Official Residence: A well-furnished residence in New Delhi

Medical Facilities: Free medical treatment and healthcare for the minister and their family

Travel Allowance: Free travel by air, rail, and road for official duties

Security: Security personnel and arrangements for their safety

Pension: Post-retirement pension benefits based on tenure

Overall, the total monthly compensation is approximately ₹2.30 lakhs for MPs, with slight variations for ministers based on their specific allowances. The Prime Minister receives ₹3,000 as a Sumptuary Allowance, Cabinet Ministers receive ₹2,000, Ministers of State with independent charge receive ₹1,000, and other Ministers of State receive ₹600.