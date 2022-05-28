PM Modi's decision to create Cooperation Ministry will give new life to cooperative movement for 100 years: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a revolutionary step by creating a separate Ministry of Cooperation and this will give the cooperative movement a new life for the next 100 years.

Amit Shah, who is also the Union Minister of Cooperation, said that the cooperative sector has a lot of capacity to change lives of people associated with agriculture.

Ministry of Cooperation was created last year by transferring the existing entries related to cooperation and cooperative in the business of the erstwhile Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare

Addressing the 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' programme in Gandhinagar, Shah said there was a long-standing demand of the people associated with the cooperative sector that a separate ministry for cooperatives should be created in the central government, but no one paid attention to it.

"The Prime Minister has created a separate ministry of cooperation to strengthen the cooperative movement and taken a revolutionary step which will give new life to the movement for the next 100 years," he said.

He said today the Gujarat cooperative movement is considered a successful model across the country. Among all the states across the country, Gujarat is one of the states where cooperatives run with complete transparency, the minister said.

There are more than 84,000 societies in Gujarat in the cooperative sector and about 231 lakh members are associated with these societies.

Amit Shah listed the initiatives of the Ministry of Cooperation whose activities include streamlining processes for 'ease of doing business' for cooperatives and enabling development of multi-state cooperative societies.

Shah also spoke about the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant at Kalol which was virtually inaugurated by PM Modi at 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' programme.

He said the plant will help in environment conservation and save in terms of transportation costs.

The ultramodern Nano Fertilizer Plant has been established keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of Nano Urea. The plant will produce about 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day.

