PM Modi's development plan: Projects worth over Rs 52 cr set to roll in Gujarat

Jamnagar, Feb 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, marking his arrival with a grand roadshow in Jamnagar on Saturday evening.

The visit aims to inaugurate and lay foundation for a slew of development projects across the nation, totaling more than Rs 52,250 crore, spanning the sectors of health, infrastructure, energy, and tourism.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate five new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) located in Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal), and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh) at a public ceremony in Rajkot.

PM Modi will also unveil the 'Sudarshan Setu', the bridge linking the Okha mainland to the Beyt Dwarka island on Sunday.

Constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 980 crore, the 2.32 km cable-stayed bridge is the longest in India. Notably, the bridge features a pedestrian path embellished with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and depictions of Lord Krishna, alongside solar panels that produce 1 MW electricity.

The Prime Minister's visit also includes the groundbreaking of several renewable energy projects to boost the sector's capacity in the region. This consists of the 300 MW Bhuj-II solar power project, a grid-connected 600 MW solar PV power project, the Khavda solar power project, and the 200 MW Dayapur-Il wind energy project.

PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation for 200 healthcare projects worth over Rs 11,500 crore across 23 states and Union Territories. He is set to lay the foundation for the new Mundra-Panipat pipeline project, an investment exceeding Rs 9,000 crore.

