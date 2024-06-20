PM Modi's Jammu and Kashmir Visit: Inauguration of 84 Major Projects Worth Rs. 1,500 Crore on June 20-21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir on June 20th and 21st, 2024. On the first day, he will attend the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar starting at 6 PM. During this event, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several development projects and lay the foundation stones for others across the region. Additionally, he will launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP).

On June 21st, beginning at 6:30 AM, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations at SKICC in Srinagar. He is expected to deliver an address during the event and will also join the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session afterwards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 84 major developmental projects totaling over Rs. 1,500 crore during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. These projects encompass a wide range of sectors including road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and higher education infrastructure. Among the inaugurations are projects aimed at enhancing the Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri Section, developing industrial estates, and constructing 06 Government Degree Colleges in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture & Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project, valued at Rs. 1,800 crore, during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. This ambitious project is slated to be implemented across 90 Blocks spanning 20 districts of J&K. It aims to benefit approximately 300,000 households, impacting around 15 lakh beneficiaries in the region.

