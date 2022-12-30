PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 100

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba Modi passed away after prolonged illness.She was admitted at Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated.Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God.

"Sharing her picture, the prime minister wrote, “In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”He added, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing - Always remembered - Work with intelligence, live life with purity.”